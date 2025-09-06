The Last Dinner Party Drops New Song and Video “The Scythe”

Home News Khalliah Gardner September 6th, 2025 - 3:09 PM

The Last Dinner Party, a band known for their dramatic rock style, has just released “The Scythe,” the second song from their upcoming album From The Pyre due out on October 17 with Island Records. This song started as a breakup anthem by songwriter Abigail Morris during her teenage years and explores themes of grief and loss. Although she hadn’t experienced heartbreak back then, it surprisingly predicted those emotions well. In “The Scythe”, Morris captures deep feelings of mourning and how lost loved ones seem to linger everywhere in life.

The song comes with a visually stunning music video directed by Fiona Jane Burgess. It is one of the band’s most personal projects so far. The video beautifully combines a celebration of long-lasting relationships with the touching idea of imagining growing old together with loved ones. Its powerful images and storytelling fit perfectly with the themes in the song, creating a clear story that matches Morris’ emotional lyrics.

“The Scythe” came out after “This Is The Killer Speaking”, another song from the same album. Both songs show that the band can play many different kinds of music. These new songs suggest that the band is growing and improving, thanks in part to working with Grammy-winning producer Markus Dravs.

From The Pyre is set to be an album full of deep ideas, combining stories that highlight both the good and bad sides of human life. Its title hints at a place for things to end or start anew, a theme clear in its vivid lyrics that bring up images from fierce fires to historical figures such as Joan of Arc.”

The album has a raw and natural sound, showing an important step in The Last Dinner Party’s path. Their creative storytelling and unique music style, along with their past achievements and recent praise, indicate they will keep attracting fans worldwide. As they get ready to launch this new project, it’s obvious that The Last Dinner Party is becoming one of the most thrilling acts in modern British music.