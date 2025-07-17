The Last Dinner Party Announces New Album From The Pyre For October 2025 Release, Shares New Single & Video “This Is The Killer Speaking”

Home News Jasmina Pepic July 17th, 2025 - 9:10 PM

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE LAST DINNER PARTY (@thelastdinnerparty)

The Last Dinner Party announced their new album From The Pyre on Thursday, July 17th. Along with the album announcement, the band shared their new single and video for their song titled “This Is The Killer Speaking”. This upcoming album follows the bands IP, Prelude to Ecstasy, released in 2023 (and subsequently led to the band winning two BRIT Awards).

Formed in 2021 and debuted in 2024, The Last Dinner Party is a British indie-rock band consisting of 5 members: Abigail Morris, Lizzie Mayland, Emily Roberts, Georgia Davies and Aurora Nishevci. Their album Prelude to Ecstasy, produced by James Ford, was released on February 2nd of last year. It included 6 singles including songs like hit song “Nothing Matters” and “The Feminine Urge”. Their upcoming album From the Pyre is set to be fully released on October 17th, 2025 via Island Records.

The band began work on this album early this year, and quickly began recording with Grammy Award-winning producer Markus Dravs (who has worked with many big artists such as Wolf Alice, Florence + The Machine and Björk).

“This record is a collection of stories, and the concept of album-as-mythos binds them,” the band shared, ‘The Pyre’ itself is an allegorical place in which these tales originate, a place of violence and destruction but also regeneration, passion and light. The songs are character driven but still deeply personal, a commonplace life event pushed to pathological extreme. Being ghosted becomes a Western dance with a killer, and heartbreak laughs into the face of the apocalypse. Lyrics invoke rifles, scythes, sailors, saints, cowboys, floods, Mother Earth, Joan of Arc, and blazing infernos. We found this kind of evocative imagery to be the most honest and truthful way to discuss the way our experiences felt, giving each the emotional weight it deserves.”

The Last Dinner Party will be performing at the All Things Go festivals on September 26-28th and Connecticut’s Soundside Music Festival on September 27-28th. Fans can visit thelastdinnerparty.co.uk to pre-order.

From The Pyre Track list:

“Agnus Dei” “Count the Ways” “Second Best” “This Is the Killer Speaking” “Rifle” “Woman Is a Tree” “Hold Your Anger” “Sail Away” “The Scythe” “Inferno”