The Last Dinner Party Announces Their X Account Will be Deleted Due to “Spread of Misinformation and Right-Wing Political Bias”

Home News Sydney Cook November 13th, 2024 - 6:05 PM

The Last Dinner Party has become the latest band to leave X/Twitter, due to the platform’s increasing spread of misinformation and right-wing political bias.

The Last Dinner Party has become the latest band to leave X/Twitter, citing the platform’s increasing spread of misinformation and right-wing political bias.

Since Elon Musk’s acquisition of the platform in October 2022, the presence of false information and right-wing content has surged. In the wake of Musk’s takeover, several high-profile figures—such as Elton John, Gene Simmons of KISS, Whoopi Goldberg, and Neil Young—also decided to quit.

Following Donald Trump’s re-election as President of the United States last week, there has been another wave of users leaving X/Twitter. Musk was later appointed to a leadership role in Trump’s new Department of Government Efficiency.

Now, The Last Dinner Party is adding their voice to the trend, leaving after witnessing an uptick in hateful content, especially misogyny and racism, on the platform.

“ATTENTION: We’ll shortly be deleting this account due to the platform’s continued spread of misinformation and right-wing political bias, particularly in light of the US election.”

ATTENTION: We’ll shortly be deleting this account due to the platform’s continued spread of misinformation and right-wing political bias, particularly in light of the US election. — The Last Dinner Party (@lastdinnerparty) November 13, 2024

The band has often shared their political views, and they did so again at this summer’s Glastonbury festival. While introducing their hit single “Nothing Matters,” lead vocalist Abigail Morris took a moment to speak to the crowd, urging voters to “protect each other and just having some fucking empathy.”

She began by saying, “I just want to take a minute [to speak] because of how many people are here watching, and on television too. I think we all know who we are voting for, but it doesn’t end with the Tories being kicked out. It really is up to us, the people, to make the change.”

Recently, the band had to cut their European tour short due to “emotional, mental, physical burnout.” They also had to cancel several dates on their UK and Ireland tour, including shows in Cardiff, Lincoln, Birmingham, Nottingham, Bristol, and Southampton, citing poor health.