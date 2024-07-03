The Last Dinner Party Tease Second Album In The Works

Home News Heather Mundinger July 3rd, 2024 - 4:29 PM

According to NME, The Last Dinner Party (TLDP) have officially started working on their sophomore studio album following the success of their debut album Prelude To Ecstasy. The London rock outfit is ready to embark on a new musical journey. Prelude to Ecstasy, released in February, became the biggest UK Number One debut album in nine years and was listed by NME as one of the 10 best debut albums of 2024 so far.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, it was revealed that TLDP began writing material for their next album during a two-week session in early May. “I think I can speak for everyone: it was the happiest we’ve been in a really long time,” said frontwoman Abigail Morris.

Guitarist Lizzie Mayland highlighted the excitement surrounding their rapid rise and the songwriting process. “It feels like we’re doing something new,” she said, referring to the “silver lining” of their meteoric ascent in the music industry.

Morris addressed the common potential pitfalls of a second album, expressing a desire to avoid the “sophomore trap” of either trying to surpass their debut or completely reinvent themselves. “If we change, it’s going to be because we want to… a natural, gentle evolution as we go through our 20s,” she added.

The announcement comes on the heels of TLDP’s performance on the Other Stage at Glastonbury Festival 2024 last weekend, where they debuted two unreleased songs: “Second Best” and “The Killer”. During the set, the politically active Morris encouraged the audience to “make the change” in the upcoming UK General Election on July 4, urging them to vote thoughtfully beyond just ousting the current government.

In March, The Last Dinner Party spoke about the positive reception of their debut album at the BRITs 2024, where they received the Rising Star award. Morris recounted the immediate transition from album release to touring, stating, “It was the best tour we’ve ever done because it was the first time that people knew the words to everything. It was really, very beautiful.” She also mentioned another unreleased track, “Big Dog”, which has become a staple in their live show sets.

Looking ahead, The Last Dinner Party is set to embark on a European headline tour this fall, with performances at major festivals such as TRNSMT, Reading & Leeds, Roskilde, and Rock Werchter this summer.