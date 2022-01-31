Portugal The Man Announce New Single “What, Me Worry?” For February 9 Release Alongside Social Token Program

Home News Lauren Floyd January 31st, 2022 - 6:52 PM

Portugal. The Man

Portugal the Man announce their first single “ What, Me Worry?” off of their anticipated upcoming album due this June. Fans have a unique incentive to listen to the new single, with those who pre-save “What, Me Worry?” to be gifted PTM coin, the band’s very own community-built social token.

The single is yet to release but ahead of its drop date, the band is experimenting with a social token campaign to reward proactive fans with 1 $PTM of PTM coin. To be a part, they simply need to register an account free on Rally, a platform where music artists and their fanbase create shared and digital goods and services.

This may mark the first time a major label band has launched a new release with a social token, similar to the non-fungible tokens and cryptocurrency rewards buzzing amongst younger audiences today– perhaps an on-brand marketing idea with releasing “this is fine” in the form of 1 million NFTs December 2021 alongside deadmau5, according to mxdwn.

PTM Coin has many exclusive perks and experiences, including access to concert pre-sale codes, events hosted by the band, and hundreds of live show recordings, B-sides, and demos stored in the PTM Archives, as well as potential shared value created by the PTM economy. Additional opportunities will become available for coin holders.

The single is produced by Jeff Bhasker (Kanye West, Harry Styles, Beyoncé) and will come from their 9th studio album to date.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer