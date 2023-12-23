Morrissey Announces 30th Anniversary Reissue Of “Interlude” Featuring Siouxsie Sioux

Home News Nyah Hamilton December 23rd, 2023 - 3:56 PM

English singer Morrissey has announced the reissue of his track titled “Interlude” with the collaboration of fellow singer Siouxsie Sioux. Morrissey is widely known as a singer, songwriter, and author.

He first gained attention as the lead singer of the Smiths, a famous British alternative rock band. After the band disbanded in 1987, Morrissey pursued a successful solo career. He has released a countless number of albums and singles over the years. Despite the often-somber subject matter, his music has resonated with audiences all around the world and has earned him a devoted fanbase. Some of his singles are not limited to “Everyday Is Like Sunday,” “The More You Ignore Me, The Closer I Get,” and “Irish Blood, English Heart.” Some of his most-known albums are “Viva Hate,” “Your Arsenal,” “Vauxhall and I,” and “You Are the Quarry” (2004). Morrissey’s albums are known for their introspective lyrics, catchy hooks, and diverse instrumentation. He has also released several books in the past, one titled “Autobiography. ” Though he has faced some controversy, he is a respected and influential figure in alternative music. He has inspired many musical artists to reach beyond the stairs for anything and everything they deserve. Siouxsie Sioux is a prominent English musician, singer, and songwriter, best known as the lead vocalist of the post-punk band Siouxsie and the Banshees.

According to NHE, “Morrissey and Sioux each recorded a solo version of the entire track and the final product with their two voices was created in the final mix from these two solo versions. Their cover was released in the summer of 1994 and peaked at the 25th spot on the UK Singles Chart upon its release.”