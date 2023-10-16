Morrissey Claims Capitol Records CEO Wants To “Wreck” His Career

Home News Cait Stoddard October 16th, 2023 - 2:09 PM

According to stereogum.com, back in May 2021 artist Morrissey announced his upcoming album Bonfire Of Teenagers and due to his problematic reputation, the artist spent more than a year finding a label to release the album before make a deal with Capitol Records in Fall of 2022.

But things with Capitol started to fall apart and in December 2022 Morrissey announced on his website that he is going to leave the record label. At the same time, artist Miley Cyrus was rumored to appear on the Bonfire Of Teenagers track “I Am Veronica” but the singer allegedly blocked the song’s release

Despite Morrissey’s choice to leave Capitol, Bonfire Of Teenagers is still a Capitol release and the artist has been publicly fighting with the record label over the album’s fate this year.

Back in February, Morrissey announced that he was allegedly “coming around to the belief” that Capitol was allegedly and intentionally sabotaging his upcoming album. Then a week later, the singer allegedly complained that Capitol was allegedly promoting “Sam Smith’s ‘satanism’” but not his album.

Now, under the headline “CAPITOL WRECKERS” Morrissey has posted a photo of Capitol Music Group Chair and CEO Michelle Jubelirer. Beneath the image is the message: “Hi! I run Capitol Records and if I want to wreck Morrissey’s career no one can stop me. Bye, now!”

The post concludes with a video of someone flying a plane over the Capitol offices with a message trailing behind it: “Release Mozi’s ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’!”

@officialmoz How do you get someone’s attention? You fly a plane over their building! @capitolrecords please release Moz’s “Bonfire of Teenagers”! Day 3 pic.twitter.com/LQQCl3hzqL — Terrance Stamp (@TerranceStamp) October 14, 2023