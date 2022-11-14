Morrissey Leaves LA Show After Only Performing Nine Songs

Home News Cait Stoddard November 14th, 2022 - 10:56 AM

This past Saturday night singer Morrissey left his Los Angelas concert when performing only nine songs. The artist had only performed two shows before leaving a booing crowd during his performance in L.A. Morrissey told the crowd “Sorry, but due to unforeseen circumstances, the show is not going to continue,” one of his band members told the crowd. “Very sorry. We’ll see you next time.”

The announcement left fans unhappy and some people went on social media to share their theories as to why the singer ended his performance early. Some fans have mentioned that Morrissey was “too cold” and as noted, The Weather Channel mentioned the low during the concert was near 50 degrees.

Other theories mentioned how Morrissey may have been sick and some people who were in attendance mentioned how Morrissey had trouble singing the first couple of songs. In the past Morrissey is known for has cancelling shows at the last minute or even when he is on stage performing.

The concert was the last show at the Greek Theatre for the year and the venue will not reopen til April. On The Greek Theatre‘s website released a statement which said the show “has been postponed to a TBD date. Please continue to monitor our website for further information.”

Also Morrissey went on social media and thanked fans for coming to the show and he also mentioned that fans should “stand by for further announcements coming shortly.” Although the post tried to bring peace, it didn’t give any kind of comfort for those who paid a lot of money to see Morrissey perform at the venue.