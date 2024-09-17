Johnny Marr Addresses Morrissey’s Claims About The Smiths Reunion & Band Trademark

Home News Cait Stoddard September 17th, 2024 - 6:15 PM

According to pitchfork.com, in the past weeks Morrissey has made several statements about his old band with Johnny Marr, the Smiths. In one instance, he allegedly claimed that Marr allegedly ignored an offer for a 2025 tour. Morrissey allegedly also claimed later that Marr allegedly blocked a Smiths greatest hits album.

And now, the artist has allegedly mentioned that Marr allegedly obtained the trademark rights to the Smiths’ name allegedly “without any consultation to Morrissey, and without allowing Morrissey the standard opportunity of objection.” Regarding the Smiths trademark, Marr’s management allegedly said that in 2018: “Marr reached out to Morrissey, via his representatives, to work together in protecting The Smiths’ name.” Morrissey allegedly did not respond to Marr, which led the latter musician allegedly “to register the trademark himself.”

Regarding a compilation album, Marr allegedly verified Morrissey’s account by allegedly explaining that he allegedly declined Warner Music Group’s alleged offer to allegedly release a greatest hits album “given the number already in existence.” Marr also allegedly confirmed that a reunion tour was offered to him: “I didn’t ignore the offer,” Marr allegedly wrote, “I said no.”

The Smiths broke up in 1987, where Marr and Morrissey have had numerous disputes in the ensuing years. Nevertheless, the idea of a reunion has been on the table in the past, with Marr revealing in his 2016 memoir, Set the Boy Free, that he discussed the possibility of reuniting with Morrissey in 2008.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat