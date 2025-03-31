Lord Huron Share Melodic New Single “Nothing I Need”

Home News Lea Tran March 31st, 2025 - 2:12 PM

“Nothing I Need” is Lord Huron’s newest single, filled with yearning and longing for a lost romance.

The song tells the story of a past lover haunting the mind of our singer, preventing them from moving on.

The chorus, “I threw away my love on a goddamn road / But I see her face everywhere I go,” highlights this sense of regret and longing.

Ben Schneider, lead vocalist of the band, shared in a press release, “‘Nothing I need’ wonders if it’s possible — within the short time you’ve got — to ever truly know what you want, if it’s worthwhile wanting anything at all, and if there’s any point in pondering what’s down the roads you didn’t take.”

The song starts with a calm guitar, giving it a folk and soul sound. Then, the chorus mixes percussion with a more intense guitar beat, transitioning the song into a more lively melody.

Schnieder’s voice gradually goes from soft to passionate, reflective of the emotions behind the story the song is trying to convey.

The song was released on March 28, and was produced by Jay Joyce. This is Lord Huron’s second single of 2025, following the release of “Who Laughs Last” featuring Kristen Stewart

The single comes almost a month before Lord Huron’s spring 2025 tour, which is in honor of the 10th anniversary of their album, “Strange Trails”.

“Nothing I Need” is available on all major streaming platforms.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer