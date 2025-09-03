Between The Buried And Me Drops Music Video For “The Blue Nowhere”

Home News Ajala Fields September 3rd, 2025 - 9:49 PM

Between the Buried and Me unveil the third and final preview from their forthcoming album, The Blue Nowhere, which will be out on September 12 via InsideOutMusic, with today’s release of the album’s title track. “’The Blue Nowhere’ is perhaps the most glaringly peculiar track on the album, in that it is an exercise in simplicity… something we aren’t exactly known for.” Between the Buried and Me’s guitarist Paul Waggoner says. “We built most of the tune from just a very basic chordal vamp, which really captured a vibe that we wanted to live in for the duration of the song. There are a few dynamic shifts in there but they are much more subtle than folks might expect. We love how this thing turned out, and feel like it sits perfectly in the context of the album as a whole.” Watch and listen below.

To hear more and experience Between the Buried and Me live, the band will be kicking off their North American co-headlining tour with Hail The Sun on September 14. The trek features openers Delta Sleep (September 22-October 30) and The World Is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die (September 14-21). Tickets are available here: Betweentheburiedandme.com.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat