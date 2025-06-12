Between The Buried And Me Announce New Album The Blue Nowhere For September 2025 Release, Share New Single & Video “Things We Tell Ourselves In The Dark”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 12th, 2025 - 1:35 PM

25 years and 10 genre-defining albums into their storied career, Grammy – nominated Between the Buried and Me return with their most immersive and eclectic record yet. The Blue Nowhere, will be out on September 12, through InsideOutMusic. The album release also serves as the band’s debut for the label. Known for their conceptual albums, vocalist Tommy Rogers explains that the 10-track collection “exists in a world that’s not tied to a storyline. It’s more about a feeling, where the songs live for me.”

The singer describes the lyrical approach to The Blue Nowhere as “journal entries, fleeting and introspective thoughts, which are chaotic at times, depending on the music.” Produced by longtime collaborator Jamie King, The Blue Nowhere is also the first Between the Buried and Me album to feature an extensive string and horn section.

Also, thee band has offered fans a first feel for the new album with today’s release of “Things We Tell Ourselves In The Dark” and while talking about the music video, director Miles Skarin says: “For ‘Things We Tell Ourselves In The Dark,’ we wanted to create the hotel from the album concept and artwork – we 3D-modeled the hotel based on the artwork and began to create shots of it at different times of day. Marigold is a theme across the record, so we have a scene where lots of marigold petals start to cover the hotel.”

Skarin adds: “This was quite an intense particle simulation that took 17 hours to process and render. We also added surreal elements to the video, including infinite hotel corridors and strange space sequences with the doors to the different rooms in the hotel. We’re really pleased with the final look and hope that everyone enjoys seeing the hotel come to life!”

“This track emerged from the maniac genius of Dan Briggs,” Rogers shares: “The song deals with the dark cloud that is ego, so I tried to vocally approach it with a different kind of confidence than normal, almost like a pop song… even though it takes you down crazy avenues, you can sit back and sing along.”

The Blue Nowhere Tracklist

.1. Things We Tell Ourselves In The Dark

2. God Terror

3. Absent Thereafter

4. Pause

5. Door #3

6. Mirador Uncoil

7. Psychomanteum

8. Slow Paranoia

9. The Blue Nowhere

10. Beautifully Human

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat