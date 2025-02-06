Daron Malakian Says He’s Unsure If He Wants To Write New System Of A Down Music: “I’m Not Sure How Much I Want That Anymore”

Home News Will Close February 6th, 2025 - 3:41 PM

System of a Down guitarist and songwriter Daron Malakian has expressed uncertainty about whether he wants to create new music for the band. Despite fans’ long-standing hopes for a new album, Malakian appears hesitant about embarking on the creative process again.

As the primary songwriter for System of a Down, Malakian has played a crucial role in shaping the band’s distinctive sound, which blends metal, rock, and Armenian influences. However, the band’s history of creative and personal differences has led to a lack of new full-length releases since Mezmerize and Hypnotize in 2005. While the band reunited for sporadic live performances and released two singles in 2020 in support of Armenian causes, a full album has not materialized. Despite this, Metal Injection reports that the legendary band is slated to perform 13 shows this year. The most they have done since 2017.

Malakian has remained musically active with his project, Scars on Broadway, which has allowed him to continue writing and recording outside the constraints of System of a Down. While he has previously indicated a willingness to create new material for the band, his latest stance suggests that his enthusiasm may have waned over time.

System of a Down’s fanbase has long anticipated a return to the studio, but Malakian’s uncertainty casts further doubt on the likelihood of a new album. Internal disagreements have historically been a significant obstacle, with band members differing on creative direction and the recording process. This lack of cohesion has made it difficult for the group to come together for a sustained period of writing and recording.

While System of a Down remains an active touring band, the prospect of new music appears increasingly unlikely. Malakian’s recent comments suggest that, for now, his passion for writing within the band may not be strong enough to push new material forward. However, the band has gone on record to say that their longer-than-usual touring schedule is an experiment for the band, stating that they are “testing the waters” .

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat.