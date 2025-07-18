Daron Malakian & Scars On Broadway Unveil Compelling New Video For “Destroy The Power”

Home News Steven Taylor July 18th, 2025 - 3:57 PM

Photo credit: Colin Hancock

Daron Malakian of System of a Down fame has released “Destroy The Power,” a new single for his ongoing project Scars On Broadway. The track is the second single released for the project thus far, both off the album Addicted to the Violence, which itself has also released today. The video for this new track can be found on the Scars on Broadway YouTube channel.

For fans of System of a Down, they’ll find themselves right at home both audibly and thematically – thrashing heavy metal that rips at those in power with a raunchy twist. The video captures even more of Malakian’s creative marks, cutting between a scantly clad woman dancing provocatively and a man taking hard drugs both in a dilapidated room. There’s cuts to Malakian with visual effects that sometimes add a slightly comedic effect due to the distortion, but also do well to add to a general feeling of disorientation from the video itself. Among the lyrics includes a fairly topical illusion to growing tensions in Iran and other middle eastern countries following western aggression. Overall, it’s a track that feels right at home in Malakian’s musical lineup of tracks that cover loaded topics with heavy metal.

Addicted to the Violence is the third album released by Scars on Broadway. Described as “a rollercoaster of aggression, vulnerability, satire, and soul,” the 10 track album released today. Speaking more on the album and his process, Malakian said “I’m just as proud of Scars as I am of System Of A Down. This is another musical outlet for me. I think it’s some of the best stuff I have to offer. I’m blessed that I can still do this and write songs every day.”