Cuco Announces Fall 2025 Tour Dates

California songwriter Cuco is touring behind his brand new neo-soul album Ridin’. The bedroom pop mainstay initially made waves with his breakout hit ‘Lover Is A Day’ off his 2016 album wannabewithu and his star has only continued to rise from there. He recently performed the national anthem to kick off a Dodgers game in his native LA and he is now getting ready to embark on a tour which will see him playing legendary venues such as The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and The Kings Theatre in New York. While fans in the US will be able to catch him in a litany of venues across the country he is also expanding his reach with a small run of shows in Spain, London and France.

A full list of tour dates can be found below:

Ridin’ tour dates:

9/10/25 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theatre

9/11/25 – Sacramento, CA – Channel 24

9/13/25 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

9/15/25 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

9/18/25 – San Diego, CA – The Sound

9/19/25 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren

9/21/25 – El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace

9/23/25 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel

9/24/25 – Denver, CO – Ogden

9/26/25 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

9/27/25 – Houston, TX – White Oak Lawn

9/29/25 – Austin, TX – ACL Live

9/30/25 – Dallas, TX – Factory

10/3/25 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

10/4/25 – Atlanta, GA – Eastern

10/5/25 – Charlotte, NC – Fillmore

10/8/25 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club

10/10/25 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

10/13/25 – Boston, MA – Royale

10/16/25 – Detroit, MI – Magic Stick

10/17/25 – Chicago, IL – Riviera

10/19/25 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

10/22/25 – Minneapolis, MN – First Ave

10/24/25 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

10/25/25 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi Annex

10/26/25 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

10/28/25 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

10/31/25 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

2/2/26 – Madrid, Spain – La Sala del Movistar Arena

2/4/26 – London, UK – Scala

2/6/26 – Paris, France – Cabaret Sauvage