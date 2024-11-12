Andreas Kisser Explains Wife’s Passing Contributed To Sepultura’s Decision To Go On Farewell Tour

Home News Juliet Paiz November 12th, 2024 - 1:35 AM

According to Blabber Mouth, guitarist of Sepultura, Andreas Kisser has revealed that part of the band’s decision to go on a farewell tour is due to the passing of his late wife, Patricia Kisser. Patricia passed away in July of 2022 after a tough fight with colon cancer. When he was asked if the farewell tour choice had anything to do with his wife, he stated, “Yeah, for sure. Definitely. The process was very painful…”

He explained that the farewell tour will not only be a way to say “goodbye” to fans but also close the chapter on the memories that were made through their music and the legacy they created. He assured fans that music will always be a part of his life and he will continue to participate but he doesn’t want to get ahead of himself and make any promises or decisions in regards to that just yet. Fans have been entirely supportive of this decision as they all can agree that the journey of healing is not linear.

For their final concert in Brazil, Kisser even invited brothers Max and Igor Cavalera to perform. They will take to the stage in 2026 in São Paulo. Although they are ex-members of Sepultura, they are a part of the legacy.