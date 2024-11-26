Home News Charlotte Huot November 26th, 2024 - 4:41 PM

Sepultura Announces Winter 2025 Latin American Farewell Tour Dates

Sepultura has announced dates for their Winter 2025 Latin American Farewell Tour, titled Celebrating Life Through Death. Tour dates will span between March 11 and March 30, making several stops at Lollapalooza festivals. Sepultura’s tour will mark the final chapter for the band in their four-decade-long journey in the metal scene. Titled “Celebrating Life Through Death,” this farewell tour is a tribute to the band’s legendary status and their influence on the heavy metal scene, particularly in Latin America, where they have a deeply loyal following.

The tour spans multiple countries and showcases Sepultura’s unique blend of aggressive metal with Brazilian rhythms, which helped redefine the genre. The band will be making stops in large cities such as San Salvador, Guatemala City, Mexico City, Buenos Aires, São Paulo, and more.

“We’re thrilled to announce that our Celebrating Life Through Death tour is returning to Latin America in 2025!” Sepultura stated, according to Metal Injection. “In addition to our festival dates in Mexico, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina, we’ve added exclusive shows in Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Paraguay!”

Likely to be the band’s final shows in Latin America, the tour will feature a comprehensive celebration of the band’s extensive musical legacy, including performances of tracks from their most iconic albums. Known for their powerful stage presence, the band is expected to play classics such as “Roots Bloody Roots,” “Ratamahatta,” and “Arise.” Fans can also expect to see the band performing in smaller, intimate venues, offering a more personal experience when compared to their larger arena shows in the past.

The tour also comes following the death of guitarist Andreas Kisser’s wife. Kisser’s wife, Patricia, passed away in July of 2022 after a hard battle against colon cancer. When the guitarist was asked if her death contributed to the farewell tour he said, “Yeah, for sure. Definitely. The process was very painful…”. Kisser further explained that the farewell tour is both a way to say goodbye to fans while closing this chapter of their lives. He assured his fans that he will continue to participate in music, as it will always be a part of his life, but he doesn’t want to make any promises yet.

Celebrating Life Through Death Tour Dates:

3/11/25 – Estación Amienito Bazar Del Sábado – Tegucigalpa, Honduras

3/12/25 – Museo De Marte – San Salvador, El Salvador

3/13/25 – Parque de la Industria – Guatemala City, Guatemala

3/16/25 – Vive Latino – Mexico City, Mexico

3/22/25 – Lollapalooza – Buenos Aires, Argentina

3/23/25 – Lollapalooza – Santiago, Chile

3/28/25 – SND Arena – Asunción, Paraguay

3/30/25 – Lollapalooza – São Paulo, Brazil

Fans can purchase tickets here.

Photo credit: Vivianne Navarrete