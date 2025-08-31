Green Day Seemingly Shade Will Smith Over Reports Of Allegedly AI-Generated Crowd in Promotional Video

Home News Isabella Bergamini August 31st, 2025 - 7:43 PM

Green Day fans know that the band will never shy away from commenting on controversial topics. Whether it is about showing support for Palestine or criticizing President Donald Trump, the band has always made it clear that they will stand up for what they believe in. However, fans of the band may not have predicted that their next target would be Will Smith of all people. Albeit subtle, Green Day has seemingly poked fun at the actor and rapper due to one of his latest promotional videos. Smith recently posted a video dedicated to his fans titled “My favorite part of tour is seeing you all up close. Thank you for seeing me too.” The video initially looks like any other tour promotional video, until the camera turns to the strange looking crowd that is both startlingly shiny and disfigured at the same time. According to Consequence, multiple faces appear melted and there are sometimes more limbs than there are humans attached to them. This has led multiple people to claim that the crowd is entirely AI-generated. Smith has yet to comment on the accusation.

Coincidently, Green Day recently posted a similar promotional video highlighting the fans on their TikTok account. Unlike Smith’s, Green Day’s video of the audience showed real human beings with real excitement. The band captioned the video with, “Don’t need A.I. for our crowds 😜.” Green Day’s video came from their recent shows in South America. After their tour in South America, the band will be returning to the United States for a variety of performances at venues and festivals alike. While it seems unlikely that AI bots will be welcome at the shows, real human fans can purchase tickets here.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi