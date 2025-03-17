Will Smith Announces Summer 2025 ‘Based On A True Story’ Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard March 17th, 2025 - 7:27 PM

Today, Will Smith has announced his upcoming Based on a True Story Summer Tour, which will see the artist visiting major cities throughout Morocco, Europe and the United Kingdom. Smith is set to perform at multiple International festivals, including Mawazine in Morocco, POSITIV Festival in France and Dreambeach in Spain & BIG ART Festival in Italy. For tickets and more information, click here.

The actor‘s headlining shows kick off on July 13, in Hamburg, Germany before hitting Frankfurt, Cardiff, Manchester, London, Paris and other venues. The upcoming tour follows Smith’s first full-length album in 20 years, Based on a True Story, which is set for release on March 28.

These live shows will see the artist performing songs from the new album along with his classic hits including “Jiggy Wit It,” “Miami,” “Summertime” and more tunes. The 14-track album will feature a variety of collaborators including DJ Jazzy Jeff, Teyana Talor, & Jac Ross. The previously released singles “First Love,” “Beautiful Scars,” “TANTRUM,” “Work of Art” and “You Can Make It” will be included as well.

Recently, Smith hit number one on the Billboard Gospel Airplay Chart with “You Can Make It” featuring Fridayy and Sunday Service Choir. This marks the rapper’s first number one single since Get Jiggy With It, which topped both the rap and gospel charts.

Based on a True Story Summer Tour Dates

6/25 — Rabat, MA – Mawazine

6/28 — Le Barcarès, FR – Les Déferlantes Festival *

7/3 — Gran Canaria, ES – Granca Live Fest *

7/12 — Wolfsburg, DE – Sommerfestival der Autostadt *

7/13 — Hamburg, DE – Stadtpark Open Air *

7/15 — Hannover, DE – Gilde Parkbühne

7/18 — Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle

7/19 — Berne, CH – Gurtenfestival *

7/23 — Nyon, CH – Paléo Festival *

7/25 — Massa, IT – BIG ART Festival *

7/26 — Marbella, ES – Starlite Occident

7/31 — Orange, FR – POSITIV Festival *

8/1 — Orange, FR – POSITIV Festival *

8/2 — Monte Carlo – Salle des Étoiles

8/5 — Braine -le-Comte, BE – Ronquières Festival *

8/7 — Skanderborg, DK – Smukfest *

8/9 — Almeria, ES – Dreambeach Festival *

8/15 — St. Pölten, AT – Frequency Festival *

8/17 — Charleville-Mézières, FR – Cabaret Vert

8/22 — Drammen, NO – Ypsilon Festival *

8/24 — Scarborough, UK – Scarborough Open Air Theatre

8/25 — Cardiff, UK – Bute Park

8/27 — Manchester, UK – Victoria Warehouse

8/28 — London, UK – Brixton Academy

8/30 — Wolverhampton, UK – The Halls

9/2 — Paris, FR – Zénith

* – festival appearance