Disturbed’s David Draiman Wants to Talk to Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day After Pro-Palestine Lyric Change During Coachella Set

Jazmin Mendoza April 15th, 2025 - 9:15 PM

Popular rock band Green Day has recently been making headlines thanks to certain lyrical changes during their 2025 Coachella set. While playing their infamous 2004 track “Jesus Of Suburbia,” Billie Joe Armstrong, lead singer, changed the lyrics from “Runnin’ away from pain when you’ve been victimized” to “Runnin’ away from pain like the kids from Palestine.”

This strong statement angered heavy metal singer David Draiman, who has made his support for Israel visible throughout many years. He was also involved in a controversial post a year ago where he signed a bomb that would soon be launched, according to Metal Injection. He was quick to take the issue to social media, where he tweeted:

The tweet evoked a mixture of different emotions online. Some fans praised Green Day for using their large platform to shed light on the crisis in Palestine, while others echoed Draiman’s sentiment, calling the lyric change inappropriate in the context of the festival.

While Armstrong has yet to respond to Draman’s tweet, Green Day does have a long history of adding political commentary in their music, dating back to some of their first studio albums. This is nothing new to Green Day. The band’s Coachella performance has gone viral on the internet, with many videos circulating all over TikTok and Instagram debating the artist’s roles in activism and the responsibilities public figures have.

