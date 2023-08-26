Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist Announce and Release Surprise Album “Voir Dire”

Home News Caroline Carvalho August 26th, 2023 - 7:55 PM

Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist announces and releases the album Voir Dire. This is an 11-track digital album that fans can listen through Gala Music except for “Sentry” that features rapper Mike and is available on all streaming platforms.

The artists released their collaborative album, but not in the way you might expect:

This album was discovered from their fans in a scavenger hunt that involved a series of real-life and digital puzzles that had to be solved before the album was revealed to the public. The fans would collaborate on online forums and find easter eggs online from Earl’s pop-up at the Golf Wang store in Los Angeles, events in Chicago, New York City, and London before the existence of the album.

The artist’s songs have always defined categorization, going from funny to unexpectedly downbeat in an instant. His distinctive lyrics construct vivid, abstract visual collage, and reflective poetic lines.

Voire Dire comes 10 years after Earl Sweatshirt’s album Doris. The rapper has been running a 10th year anniversary tour celebrating the debut album. Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist have formed a potent partnership over the last decade. To build his songs, he mixed complex and fascinating rhymes like underground rappers, but Earl perfected the style until he became the model to follow and with the support of The Alchemist, he made a great introduction to the stage of his musical genre.

Earl Sweatshirt x Alchemist Voir Dire Tracklist:

100 High Street Vin Skully Sentry ft. Mike All The Small Things My Brother, The Wind 27 Braids Mac Deuce Sirius Blac Geb Deadzone Free The Ruler