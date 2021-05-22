Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Tom Skinner to Debut New Band The Smile at Live at Worthy Farm Live Stream

Home News Noah Celaya May 22nd, 2021 - 6:30 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and drummer Tom Skinner will be performing the first-ever set of new, original music from their new band The Smile exclusively for the Live At Worthy Farm global Livestream which premieres tonight at 7 pm BST. This debut performance by The Smile is available only to ticket buyers and will be broadcast online and in full across four separate time zones, with staggered live streams for the UK, Europe, Africa & the Middle East, East Coast North America & Central / South America, West Coast North America, and Australia, New Zealand & Asia.

Tickets are still available here, with purchasers also treated to spectacular full performances by Coldplay, Damon Albarn, HAIM, Wolf Alice, Michael Kiwanuka, IDLES, Jorja Smith, Kano, and Wolf Alice, as well as guest spots from George Ezra and Róisín Murphy and a set from DJ Honey Dijon. Check out the trailer for the live stream below:

