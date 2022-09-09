The Smile’s Tom Skinner Announces New Album Voices of Bishara For November 2022 Release, Shares New Song “Bishara”

Home News Alexandra Kozicki September 9th, 2022 - 5:19 PM

Underground London street musician Tom Skinner, who is best known for his work as the drummer in The Smile and Sons of Kemet, has announced his debut solo album Voices of Bishara. It is set for release on November 4th via Nonesuch/International Anthem/Brownswood, according to Pitchfork.

The album is named after cellist Abdul Wadud’s 1978 solo album By Myself, which was pressed on Wadud’s label, Bishara, and which Skinner listened to repeatedly during lockdown. The album’s name comes from the Arabic word for “good news,” or “the bringer of good news.” The album was recorded in classic album style with Skinner and a cellist, bass player, and two saxophonists in the same room, and then Skinner slowly began adding his own touches to the recordings, giving them his own personal flair.

The first single from the album, “Bishara,” has been shared along with the album art and tracklist. The song is a fiery, experimental take on no wave jazz that deeply evokes the feeling of the avante-garde jazz scene in London. Skinner’s work in The Smile and Sons of Kemet has earned him a reputation as one of the most innovative and exciting musicians in the underground jazz scene, and this album is sure to cement that reputation. Check it out below, and get the full album here.

Voices of Bishara Tracklist

1. Bishara

2. Red 2

3. The Journey

4. The Day After Tomorrow

5. Voices (of the Past)

6. Quiet as it’s Kept