Radiohead’s Thom Yorke And Jonny Greenwood Join Tom Skinner And Nigel Godrich To Form New Band The Smile, Share Surprise Performance

Home News Jamie Reddy December 2nd, 2021 - 8:25 PM

Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead have joined forces with Tom Skinner, the drummer of Sons of Kemet and Nigel Godrich, the executive producer of Radiohead since their 1997 album Ok Computer, to form a new band called The Smile. With a world full of artists hungry to make new projects during the pandemic, it is no surprise that there is a new era with these four individuals and the excitement is only just the beginning of what is to come, especially since Radiohead has not released a new album since 2016’s A Moon Shaped Pool. It is a signal for not only a new band, but a new sound as well.

The band has performed together, most notably, during a surprise performance during Live at Worthy Farm the Glastonbury Festival earlier this year, which was well received by the audience. The band had posted on their IG Live this week, showing their rehearsals for the world to get a new sneak peak of the sound they are working with. They had posted live four times during their jam session, which can be seen here at StereoGum.

With this pleasant surprise for our eyes and ears, it is only a matter of time before The Smile releases an album, which was already confirmed by Goodrich during the summer, but hasn’t fully come together yet. A new album would also hopefully mean a tour to accompany the new body of work to start filling the hearts of music-hungry Radiohead fans all over the world, an experience that is worth immersing yourself into!

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat