Spoon Shares Two New Singles “Chateau Blues” & “Guess I’m Fallin In Love”

Cait Stoddard August 26th, 2025 - 1:46 PM

According to Brooklynvegan.com, rock band Spoon are back with a new two-song single, which they recorded this summer in Austin with producer Justin Meldal-Johnsen. Both tunes is the band‘s first new music since 2022’s Lucifer on the Sofa. The music on “Chateau Blues” and “Guess I’m Fallin In Love” is amazing by how the instrumentation and vocal performances gives a raw and gritty feel that recalls early-’00s record.

While talking about the songs, band member Britt Daniel said: “We started work on an album this year and the way that normally goes, we write, we rehearse, we record, we mix, we get it all wrapped up tightly and then start putting songs out into the world, But as we finished up the first two songs for the LP, it crossed somebody’s mind and eventually all of ours that these two really should come out now.

The artist adds: “Let’s get them out there. And so here they are today, ‘Chateau Blues’ and ‘Guess I’m Fallin In Love.’ Two new tunes with distinct personalities that were summoned into the world the past few months in Austin TX and Providence RI.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz