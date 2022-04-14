Spoon Postpone Upcoming Tour Dates After COVID Case in Touring Camp

Home News Tara Mobasher April 14th, 2022 - 7:05 PM

Spoon has postponed the upcoming dates of their previously announced tour due to a positive COVID case in their camp. The Philadelphia, New York City and Detroit shows on April 15, April 16 and April 18 have been postponed to next month.

All tickets originally bought for the next few days will be honored at the new days on May 2 in Detroit, May 4 in Philadelphia and May 6 in New York City. Maragaret Glaspy will still join the band for their show.

The group will continue their tour on April 19 in Chicago, and will visit St. Paul, Milwaukee, Columbia, Knoxville, Wilmington, Atlanta and Memphis on April 30 before visiting Detroit on May 2.

Spoon also recently unveiled the dates for their upcoming tour with Interpol, beginning August 25 in Asbury Park, and concluding September 18 in Portland. The two groups will visit Toronto, Providence, Cincinnati, Asheville, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Oklahoma City, Las Vegas and more cities along the way.

Spoon is currently touring in support of their recently-released album Lucifer on the Sofa.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz