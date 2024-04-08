Spoon Announce Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 8th, 2024 - 7:09 PM

According to consequence.net, Spoon announced a run of tour dates that are set to take place throughout August and September. The outing will continue the band’s live focus on their 2022 album Lucifer on the Sofa. After a special appearance supporting St. Vincent in Bend, Oregon, the tour officially kicks off in Boise, Idaho before stopping in Toronto, Buffalo, and Pittsburgh.

A Giant Dog will come along as support for most dates. A Live Nation pre sale will be on Thursday, April 11 by using the code RIFF. The general on sale is on April 12 through Ticketmaster. Fans can also look for deals or get tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Spoon Tour Dates

4/29 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Music Festival

5/27 – Napa, CA – BottleRock Napa Valley

8/08 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes #

8/09 – Carnation, WA – THING Festival

8/10 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory ^

8/11 – Park City, UT – Canyons Village ^

8/14 – 15 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks ~

8/16 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up Aspen ^

9/6 – Fargo, ND – Outdoors at Fargo Brewing *

9/10 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall ^

9/11 – Ottawa, ON – Bronson Centre ^

9/13 – Fredericton, NB – Harvest Festival

9/14 – Montreal, QC – Beanfield Theatre ^

9/15 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground ^

9/17 – Buffalo, NY – Electric City ^

9/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre ^

# = w/ St. Vincent

^ = w/ A Giant Dog

~ = w/ The Revivalists

* = w/ Phantogram

