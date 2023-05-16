Spoon Announces New EP Memory Dust For June 2023 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard May 16th, 2023 - 4:05 PM

Today rock band Spoon have announced their new EP Memory Dust will be released on June 13. The upcoming EP features three new recordings the original songs of “Sugar Babies” and “Silver Girl,” plus a cover of Bo Diddley’s “She’s Fine, She’s Mine.”

The recordings began during sessions for Spoon’s Grammy nominated album Lucifer on the Sofa but the songs were left unfinished. Following the record’s release and at the tail end of a of intense touring, the band came back with renewed energy and fresh perspectives. The completed tracks retain a touch of Lucifer’s character, which is rock and roll music being played in real-time.

Lucifer on the Sofa is Spoon’s 10 album and its purest rock and roll record to date. The album returned Spoon to number one on Billboard’s AAA chart for the first time in five years.

Next month Spoon will travel to Europe for dates supporting The Black Keys in the UK, France and Germany. In August the band will join Weezer in the U.S. for a number of west coast shows.

Memory Dust Tracklist

Sugar Babies She’s Fine, She’s Mine Silver Girl

