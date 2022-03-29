Interpol and Spoon Announce Co-Headlining Summer 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Tara Mobasher March 29th, 2022 - 8:03 PM

Interpol and Spoon have joined forces to go on a North American tour this upcoming fall. The co-headliners will feature openers The Goon Sax at the “Lights, Camera, Factions” tour.

The tour with both Interpol and Spoon will begin August 25 in Asbury Park, and conclude September 18 in Portland. The groups will travel through Toronto, Portland, Providence, Columbus, Cincinnati, Atlanta, Asheville, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Oklahoma, Las Vegas, Paso Robles and Seattle.

Meanwhile, Interpol will headline a more expansive tour beginning April 25 until June 19, without Spoon. They will travel with Austin, San Diego, Berkeley, Salt Lake City, Denver, St. Paul, Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, Washington, D.C., Boston, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Barcelona, London, Paris and more cities along the way. Matthew Dear will be featured, among other artists.

Spoon will headline dates beginning April 6 in Boston, and concluding on June 4. The group will travel through New Haven, Richmond, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York, Detroit, Chicago, St. Paul, Milwaukee, Columbia, Knoxville, Atlanta, Memphis, Denver, Salt Lake City and more cities along the way. Margaret Glaspy and Geese will be featured on select dates.

While Interpol just finished recording their 7th studio album, new music will come soon. Meanwhile, Spoon just recently released Lucifer on the Sofa.

Interpol + Spoon: Lights, Camera, Factions Tour

Thursday, August 25 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

Friday, August 26 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage #

Saturday, August 27 ­– Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

Sunday, August 28 – Providence, RI @ Bold Point Pavilion

Tuesday, August 30 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor

Thursday, September 1 ­­– Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J. Brady Music Center

Friday, September 2 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern %

Saturday, September 3 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

Sunday, September 4 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

Tuesday, September 6 ­– Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors

Thursday, September 8 ­– Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at

White River Park

Friday, September 9 ­– St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

Saturday, September 10 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

Tuesday, September 13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Wednesday, September 14 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Friday, September 16 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Saturday, September 17 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square

Sunday, September 18 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square

# Metric, Interpol, Spoon

% Interpol only

* Spoon Only

All dates with The Goon Sax except 8/26

Photo Credit: Owen Ela