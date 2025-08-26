Mavis Staples Announces New Album Sad And Beautiful World For November 2025 Release, Shares New Rendition Of Kevin Morby’s “Beautiful Strangers”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 26th, 2025 - 2:30 PM

Mavis Staples has announced she will be releasing her new album, Sad And Beautiful World, on November 7. On her new record, the artist stands side by side with us in the face of dangers she knows all too well, at a time when more and more people have reason to wonder who and what could be lost.

Produced by Brad Cook, Sad And Beautiful World spans seven decades of the American songbook, which is a range nearly as vast as Staples’ career and includes reinventions of timeless songs as well as original music. The album also includes cameos by artists who have become part of the singers’ world, many of whom are legends in their own right: Buddy Guy, Bonnie Raitt, Jeff Tweedy, Derek Trucks, Katie Crutchfield, MJ Lenderman, Justin Vernon and other talented souls shine a light, while Staples sings the lyrics.

Also, the artist has shared her rendition of Kevin Morby’s “Beautiful Strangers,” where she reminds those in danger: “If you ever hear the gunshot… think of mother / I am a rock.” As a whole, this cover song is well done thanks to Staples’ beautiful voice filling the atmosphere with fabulous harmony.

“It isn’t easy to put into words what it feels like having one of the best, most important vocalists and cultural figures of both the 20th and 21st century sing one of my songs,” explained Morby on the impact of Staples recording his song. “But hearing Mavis sing ‘Beautiful Strangers’ is hands down the greatest moment and highest honor of my career. Far beyond any kind of accolade or acclaim and having one of my biggest heroes sing something I wrote is the most validating and flattering thing that could ever happen to me as a songwriter and person.”

The artist adds: “Thank you, Mavis. Mavis also wields that extremely rare power to take a song somebody else wrote and make it entirely her own. As the person who penned ‘Beautiful Strangers’ I feel I have every right to say; her version is better.”

Sad And Beautiful World Track List