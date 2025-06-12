Mavis Staples Covers “Godspeed” by Frank Ocean

Home News Trent Tournour June 12th, 2025 - 2:14 AM

R&B legend Mavis Staples has released a touching and ornate cover of Frank Ocean’s “Godspeed” off of his unparalleled modern classic Blonde. The cover sees Staples’ husky voice float over a bluesy instrumental arrangement which serves as quite a departure from Ocean’s original version. This new presentation gives the track a much more homespun and intimate feeling and makes the listener feel as if Staples’ is lovingly singing this ballad directly to the audience. The end of the track also incorporates some lo-fi spoken word moments quite reminiscent of similar motifs found elsewhere on Blonde

All in all, the song is a touching nod from one R&B legend to another and represents an older artist’s recognition of a (relatively) newer one’s talent and finesse in a manner which is far too uncommon. With this being said, Staples’ version of the track does feel wholly fresh and original and exists quite apart from the original song as rendered by Ocean. What’s more is that the song was released in celebration of the national holiday of Juneteenth, a day to celebrate black culture and excellence, and this meeting of minds feels like a wonderful summation of everything that day represents.

Staples’ herself said that she felt nervous about trying to pay homage to something as monolithic as Blonde. In her own words “I loved ‘Blonde’ when that record came out. That first line in “Godspeed” of “I will always love you” just crushes me every time I hear it…or sing it. It’s just such a beautiful song and he sounds amazing on it so I was a little nervous if we could pull it off. I was honored to sing his words.” This sentiment passes on from generation to generation as we are now honored with Mavis Staples’ beautiful cover of this timeless song.

Listen to the song here: