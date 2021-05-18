Kevin Morby and Hamilton Leithauser Announce Co-Headlining 2021 Fall Mixer Tour Dates 

Home News Krista Marple May 18th, 2021 - 6:17 PM

Kevin Morby and Hamilton Leithauser shared the news that they will be going on a co-headlining tour later this year. The Fall Mixer Tour will start in October and last through November. The singer-songwriters are planning to make stops in several cities throughout the United States.

The upcoming tour will follow the release of Morby’s Sundowner and Leithauser’s The Loves of Your Life, which were both released in 2020. Morby and Leithauser will be making stops in places like Atlanta, San Diego, Phoenix, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Pittsburgh, Boston and many more.

The Fall Mixer Tour will kick off in Richmond, Virginia at The National on October 14 and end in Washington, D.C. at the 9:30 Club on November 23. Tickets for the tour will begin going on sale on May 21 for the general public. The entire list of dates for the Fall Mixer Tour is listed below.

Morby held a livestream concert in October of 2020 alongside the debut of his album Sundowner. The artist played the album in its entirety and also featured three encore tracks. Just a few short months before that, he held another livestream where he performed his entire album Oh My God, which dropped in 2019.

Leithauser’s The Loves of Your Life was his first album release in nearly four years. The singer-songwriter had plans to go on a spring tour to support the album, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, the tour was unable to happen. The tour was released at the end of February, which was just a few short weeks before things started shutting down. He had planned to make stop sin St. Louis, Denver, San Francisco, London, Amsterdam, Pittsburgh, Woodstock and more.

Fall Mixer Tour Dates:

10/14 – Richmond, VA – The National

10/15 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom

10/16 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

10/18 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

10/19 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

10/21 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater

10/22 – Dallas, TX – Kessler Theater

10/23 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

10/25 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

10/26 – San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

10/27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel

10/28 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

11/01 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

11/02 – Tacoma, WA – Spanish Ballroom

11/03 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

11/05 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

11/06 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

11/08 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre

11/10 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

11/11 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre

11/12 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

11/13 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall

11/15 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

11/17 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

11/18 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

11/19 – Boston, MA – Royale

11/20 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

11/22 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

11/23 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club