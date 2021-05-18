Kevin Morby and Hamilton Leithauser Announce Co-Headlining 2021 Fall Mixer Tour Dates 

Kevin Morby and Hamilton Leithauser shared the news that they will be going on a co-headlining tour later this year. The Fall Mixer Tour will start in October and last through November. The singer-songwriters are planning to make stops in several cities throughout the United States.
The upcoming tour will follow the release of Morby’s Sundowner and Leithauser’s The Loves of Your Life, which were both released in 2020. Morby and Leithauser will be making stops in places like Atlanta, San Diego, Phoenix, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Pittsburgh, Boston and many more.
The Fall Mixer Tour will kick off in Richmond, Virginia at The National on October 14 and end in Washington, D.C. at the 9:30 Club on November 23. Tickets for the tour will begin going on sale on May 21 for the general public. The entire list of dates for the Fall Mixer Tour is listed below.
Morby held a livestream concert in October of 2020 alongside the debut of his album Sundowner. The artist played the album in its entirety and also featured three encore tracks. Just a few short months before that, he held another livestream where he performed his entire album Oh My God, which dropped in 2019.
Leithauser’s The Loves of Your Life was his first album release in nearly four years. The singer-songwriter had plans to go on a spring tour to support the album, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, the tour was unable to happen. The tour was released at the end of February, which was just a few short weeks before things started shutting down. He had planned to make stop sin St. Louis, Denver, San Francisco, London, Amsterdam, Pittsburgh, Woodstock and more.
Fall Mixer Tour Dates:
10/14 – Richmond, VA – The National
10/15 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom
10/16 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
10/18 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
10/19 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
10/21 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater
10/22 – Dallas, TX – Kessler Theater
10/23 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
10/25 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
10/26 – San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park
10/27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel
10/28 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall
11/01 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
11/02 – Tacoma, WA – Spanish Ballroom
11/03 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre
11/05 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory
11/06 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
11/08 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre
11/10 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
11/11 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre
11/12 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue
11/13 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall
11/15 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre
11/17 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
11/18 – New York, NY – Webster Hall
11/19 – Boston, MA – Royale
11/20 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
11/22 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
11/23 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club