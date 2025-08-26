Author & Punisher Shares New Video For “Thrush”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 26th, 2025 - 5:33 PM

According to Metalinjection.net, Author & Punisher mastermind Tristan Shone is preparing to release his project’s most collaborative release to date. The new double-album, Nocturnal Birding, will be arriving on October 3, through Relapse Records. Today, Shone has shared the deeply moving single, “Thrush” alongside its official video.

The track, which Shone describes as “the epitome of this album”, was directly inspired by the song of the wood thrush bird. Following the exact chord progressions of the bird’s call, Shone builds a track that channels both nature and existential weight. “When I heard the wood thrush song, it immediately made me think of Neurosis or Jesu and the melodic, heart-wrenching tracks like ‘The Last You’ll Know,'” Shone said. “I just followed the chord progression of the bird exactly.”

The accompanying video, co-directed by Lucile Lejoly and Arnaud Fournier, expands on that inspiration with gothic and medieval imagery reminiscent of Elden Ring. Lejoly also designed the album’s artwork, marking the start of a visual and sonic collaboration that lasted nearly a year.

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete