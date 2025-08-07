Author & Punisher Announce New Album Nocturnal Birding For October 2025 And Debut New Song & Music Video “Titanis”

Home News Ajala Fields August 7th, 2025 - 9:22 PM

The fall season will be getting even busier for San Diego, California industrial/drone metal band Author & Punisher who will release their new album and follow-up to 2022’s Krüller this fall, according to Lambgoat. The album has been titled Nocturnal Birding and is scheduled to be released October 3rd through Relapse Records.

Founding composer, vocalist and mechanical engineer Tristan Shone explained his work on the new album, “When I sat down to start writing this album, I knew I wanted to make songs based on birdsong. The actual first guitar riff is one of the meadowlark’s songs. When you listen to ‘Rook,’ that melody is the rook’s sound. That track is us mimicking one of the rooks’ many songs. I wrote all my tracks around the rhythms and melodies of birds I researched or heard in the wild.”

The official video for the album’s lead single, “Titanis” was released with the announcement. The video was filmed live this past summer in Bali, Indonesia with Kuntari, who performed on the studio recording of the track. It was directed by Manda Selena and Ican Harem. The video can be seen below.

Kuntari shed light on the creation of the “Titanis” video, “It’s hard to imagine the organic local sequence from us blend with monstrous industrial sound from Tristan. After many hours of discussion we instantly clicked and agreed where the song ended up. The results are beyond our imagination, Tristan easily fluids into fresh territory and we don’t have a border to break to. By far this is one of the most awe inspiring experience for us, not to mention our video production which is insanely epic and hilarious at the same time. The most memorable moment is we share a good laugh along the process.”

Nocturnal Birding was mixed and mastered by Will Putney and features artwork designed by French artist Lucile Lejoly shown below.

Nocturnal Birding Track List:

Meadowlark Titanis (ft. Kuntari) Mute Swan (ft. Megan Oztrosits of Couch Slut) Black Storm Petrel (ft. Fange) Titmouse Titmice Rook Thrush

Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria