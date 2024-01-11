Author & Punisher Announce Winter 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News James Reed January 11th, 2024 - 7:53 PM

Author & Punisher is celebrating 20 years in 2024! Author & Punisher kicks off the year with a North American headline tour throughout late February and early March performing songs throughout his entire catalog. Special support provided by Morne & Glassing. Tickets are on sale Friday, January 12 at 10am EST.

Tristan Shone comments on 20 years of Author & Punisher: “Author & Punisher started as myself playing guitar with a drum machine in 2004 as a move towards being more efficient as one person… Fast forward 20 years, I feel as though A&P has become part of my psyche…when I walk down the street with headphones listening to tracks I’m developing, my right hand is cycling through beats and I’m visualizing how I can meld the mechanical and the atonal; it has become second nature…I have no doubt that A&P will continue as a creative vessel for many years to come. To celebrate 20 years, we’re starting things off with a Winter 2024 Northeast USA/CAN tour with Morne and Glassing hitting some spots we missed in the last couple years and pounding some spots that we thought needed a little more. This is our first tour since June 2023, so we hope to see you all out there.”

Author & Punisher Spring 2024 North American Tour Dates with Morne and Glassing

2/23 – Cambridge, MA @ Sonia

2/24 – Montreal, QC @ Cabaret Foufones

2/25 – Toronto, ON @ Garrison

2/27 – Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

2/28 – Chicago, IL @ Reggies

2/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Black Circle

3/1 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

3/2 – Bensalem, PA @ Broken Goblet

3/3 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford