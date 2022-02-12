Author & Punisher Share Intense New Song And Video “Incinerator”

Home News Anaya Bufkin February 12th, 2022 - 5:09 PM

In December of 2021, Author & Punisher released “Drone Carrying Dread”, a single from his recent album Krüller. The one-man band Author & Punisher (created and led by musical artist Tristan Shore) has shared his newest single accompanied with a fierce music video. Released via Relapse Records, the latest single, “Incinerator” appears on the album, and it was released on February 11.

Watching the “Incinerator” music video is similar to watching a thriller movie. The song is full of powerful drum beats paired with Shore’s heavy metal-like screams and distorted singing voice. The artist, as well as being a mechanical engineer, includes robots, haunting shadows, melting faces, and distorted images that make the song chilling and chaotic. The video is absolutely worth watching.

According to Shore, “‘Incinerator’ is about outrage and urgency. The world is actually on fire.” He adds, “We are dealing with extreme conditions of a warming climate yet face brutal resistance by those who want to deflect our rage towards each other for their profit.” He also sends special thanks to “Wallenfang and DP James Rexroad who worked tirelessly to translate this rage into a visual adventure/nightmare.”

On the topic of the album, the artist comments, “Krüller is an album that reflects on massive failures of our past/present and tries to imagine how we will descend into a post societal future where we support and conserve rather than destroy.” Author & Punisher began working on Krüller following an international tour with Tool, which prematurely ended due to the COVID-19 lockdowns, allowing Shone to reflect and refine his vocals and melody.

Krüller is available now with the 52-minute collection available on a selection of limited-edition vinyl variants.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva