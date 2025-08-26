Apple Music Introduces New Feature Allowing Users To Import Playlists From Spotify

Home News Cait Stoddard August 26th, 2025 - 5:19 PM

According to Pitchfork.com, Apple Music is now releasing a new tool that allows people to import playlists from other streaming services. After beta-testing in Australia and New Zealand, the tool is now available in the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany and Mexico. The tool, announced by Apple and spotted by MacRumors, is accessed through a new menu in Music settings called Transfer Music from Other Music Services.

From there, people can sign in to another streamer and select items to import. Apple’s Support page has more detailed instructions, as well as an alternative method through people’s web browser. Also, Apple is implementing the tool as Spotify deals with an exit of indie-rock artists. Hotline TNT are the latest to ditch the service, noting in a statement that the company’s values do not align with the band’s and that “a cooler world is possible.”

Also, leaving the streaming platform is follow Godspeed You! Black Emperor, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Xiu Xiu and Deerhoof. While Spotify has long generated ill will for its unusually low royalty payouts and other assorted other ethical concerns, the latest wave of departures was prompted by growing awareness of CEO Daniel Ek’s venture capital fund Prima Materia. That company has heavily invested in the highly contentious defense company Helsing, which specializes in artificial intelligence–driven military technologies.