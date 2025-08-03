Home News Isabella Bergamini August 3rd, 2025 - 11:36 PM

Indie rock artist Cindy Lee has removed all of their music from Spotify as well as other streaming platforms and added it to Bandcamp. Cindy Lee, also known as Patrick Flegel (the one behind the drag queen) suddenly brought all of their music to Bandcamp without releasing any explanation. Some have theorized that the shift came after Spotify’s CEO, Daniel Ek invested in AI weapons, however Cindy Lee has also removed their music from platforms like Apple Music. According to Stereogum, every Cindy Lee release is now available to stream and download on Bandcamp. However, their releases are also being reissued on vinyl with a release scheduled for Halloween. The digital album, vinyl and CD for Diamond Jubilee can now be purchased on Bandcamp.

Fans of Cindy Lee may notice that the artist’s 2020 album, Cat O’ Nine Tails can now be streamed on Bandcamp. This marks the first time that the album has been available on a streaming platform. Cat O’ Nine Tails was originally released in an edition of 50 lathe-cut LPs in silk-screened jackets that were released in April 2020. Fans who enjoyed Diamond Jubilee and who are looking to dive further into the musical landscape of Cindy Lee can celebrate the digital release of Cat O’ Nine Tails. The latter is viewed as a direct predecessor for the sound found in Diamond Jubilee. The Cat O’ Nine Tails LP includes nine tracks and can be purchased as a digital album or vinyl on Bandcamp.