Apple Music Files To Appeal European Union Antitrust Fine

The European Commission has allegedly accused Apple unfairly favoring its music streaming service over rivals. Since then. Apple has appealed the $2 billion dollar fine. The fine was issued as part of an ongoing worldwide effort to get grip on the global dominance of big tech companies through large financial punishment.

Margrethe Vestager, the European Commission’s, said on billboard.com that Apple had “abused its dominant position” for almost a decade by restricting rival music streaming apps from informing consumers about alternative, cheaper music services available outside of the App Store. Apple has always strongly denied those claims, stating that the EU investigators had failed didn’t bring forth any credible evidence of consumer harm.

Although this case can be ruled in favor of either way, apple has had some success against EU in previous cases. In 2020, U judges overturned a previous ruling by the commission that Apple had underpaid 13 billion euros in taxes to the Irish government.

This latest court fight is far from over. This case could last very long and take several years before any ruling is made by the General Court.