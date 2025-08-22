Hotline TNT Announces They Will Remove Their Music From Spotify

Home News Ajala Fields August 22nd, 2025 - 10:28 PM

Hotline TNT, the New York-based band fronted by Will Anderson, announced a 24-hour live stream on Twitch, Youtube, and Instagram, starting on September 5th at noon ET, as well as the removal of their music from Spotify. Regarding their removal from Spotify, Frontman Will Anderson has stated, “We are leaving the Spotify streaming service. The company that bills itself as the steward of all recorded music has proven beyond the shadow of a doubt that it does not align with the band’s values in any way. A cooler world is possible.”

Included in the music removal from Spotify is their album Raspberry Moon. Earlier this year, Hotline TNT, released their new album Raspberry Moon via Third Man Records to acclaim from fans and critics alike. The album has been lauded by Paste, NPR Music, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, and more, with the latter crowning the album as “30 near-perfect minutes of shoegaze.”

During the aforementioned 24-hour telethon, the band will aim to sell 500 copies of Raspberry Moon via Bandcamp while also talking to artists, journalists, record store owners and others about their favorite new music, sources for discovery, and their feelings on Spotify.

Recorded in the studio of Amos Pitsch, and for the first time, written alongside a full band, Raspberry Moon is a generationally great statement of youthful wistfulness and very adult growth that also happens to be very charming and sometimes funny. Not only did Anderson cement his touring band in the studio, but he also wrote the most direct love songs of his life, winning testaments to a relationship that has seemed to change his perspective on sweetness, sincerity, life itself. Raspberry Moon is an album where Will Anderson gives himself space to fall in love with the world around him.