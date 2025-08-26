Amanda Shires Shares Bold New Single “Piece of Mind”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 26th, 2025 - 2:14 PM

Today, Amanda Shires has shared her latest single, “Piece of Mind,” which is the second track to be released ahead of her anticipated new album, Nobody’s Girl, that will be out on September 26, through ATO Records. Along with the song, the artist has dropped the intimate music video that is directed by Taylor Kelly. Written by Shires and produced by Lawrence Rothman, “Piece of Mind” is a bold and emotionally charged, rock-driven anthem.

The ditty’s raw energy is highlighted by the artist’s signature fiddle playing and themes of unapologetic liberation from the past, survival and clarity in the face of feeling dismissed. While talking about the song, Shires says: “This one came when I was finally done being polite about pain. I wrote this song because I never got closure. ‘Piece of Mind’ became the place I said everything I didn’t get to say. Writing it gave me an ending. Not tidy. Not bitter. Just mine.”

Nobody’s Girl is a meticulously crafted collection of songs spanning folk, rock, roots and country influences. A deeply personal body of work, its themes deal with heartbreak and loss, resilience, self-discovery and empowerment. The album was recorded at Sound Emporium Studios in Nashville, TN, with Fred Eltringham, Julian Dorio on drums, Dominic Davis on bass, Peter Levin on keys, Zach Setchfield on guitar and Rothman on guitar as well.