Amanda Shires Announces New Album Nobody’s Girl For September 2025 Release, Shares New Single “A Way It Goes”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 15th, 2025 - 12:33 PM

Today, Amanda Shires has announced the anticipated release of Nobody’s Girl, which is her new album that will be dropping on September 26, through ATO Records. The upcoming album sees the artist returning with her most powerful body of work yet and the follow-up to her widely acclaimed 2022 album, Take It Like A Man.

Shires has never been afraid to blur genre lines but Nobody’s Girl is not about sonic boundaries, it is about emotional ones. Produced by Lawrence Rothman, the new album explores themes of heartbreak, loss, resilience, self-discovery and empowerment. As the artist explains: “Nobody’s Girl is what came after the wreckage, the silence, the rebuilding. It’s about standing in the aftermath of a life you thought would last forever and realizing no one is coming to save you.”

Along with the album announcement, Shire has shared “A Way It Goes,” which is the first single from the forthcoming record. The ditty takes listeners on an intimately revealing and musically rewarding journey where the understated and soaring arrangement showcases the singer’s delicate vocals and vulnerable lyrics. Shire sings: “Spent a year looking inward and healing, made some new friends, don’t ask about the deep end. Even I couldn’t believe it when I felt my heart sprouting feathers, and I caught myself dreaming again.” As for the music video, it is pretty cool to watch because filmed on location outside Nashville.

Nobody’s Girl Tack List