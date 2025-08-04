Allman Betts Family Revival Fall 2025 Tour Lineup Announced Featuring Amanda Shires, G. Love, Alex Orbison & More

Home News Cait Stoddard August 4th, 2025 - 6:43 PM

Today, Devon Allman and Duane Betts are thrilled to announce the ninth annual Allman Betts Family Revival Tour. The 20-date cross-country tour kicks off in Saint Louis, MO on November 29. The tour will make stops throughout the country, including New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Antonio, Tucson and other cities. For tickets and information, click here.

Hosted by Devon Allman and Duane Betts, sons of the founding members Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts, this celebration is infused with the spirit of brotherhood and musical camaraderie that defines the Allman Brothers legacy. Based on the ensemble cast approach of The Last Waltz, the tour features a revolving cast of artists from the realms of blues, Americana, country and rock all coming together for a night of soulful performances.

Over the years, the Revival has welcomed an all-star lineup of guests, including Slash, Robert Randolph, Marcus King, Jason Isbell, Sierra Hull, Sierra Ferrell, Robin Zander, Tal Wilkenfeld, Charlie Starr and other talented acts.

Allman Betts Family Revival Tour Dates

11/29 – The Factory – Saint Louis, MO

11/30 – The Arcada Theatre – St. Charles, IL

12/2 – The Palace Theatre – Greensburg, PA

12/3 – Kleinhans Music Hall – Buffalo, NY

12/4 – Toyota Presents Oakdale Theater – Wallingford, CT

12/6 – The Beacon Theater – New York, NY

12/7 – The Paramount – Huntington, NY

12/8 – Capital One Hall – Tysons, VA

12/10 – Tennessee Theatre – Knoxville, TN

12/11 – The Charleston Gaillard Center – Charleston, SC

12/12 – Atlanta Symphony Hall – Atlanta, GA

12/13 – Sunrise Theatre for the Performing Arts – Fort Pierce, FL

12/14 – Ruth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, FL

12/16 – The Tobin Center for Performing Arts – San Antonio, TX

12/17 – ACL Live – Austin, TX

12/18 – Buddy Holly Hall – Lubbock, TX

12/19 – Fox Tucson Theater – Tucson, AZ

12/20 – The Orpheum – Los Angeles, CA

12/21 – The Fillmore – San Francisco, CA