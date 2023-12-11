Home News Cait Stoddard December 11th, 2023 - 12:21 PM

According to pitchfork.com, the Go Go’s guitarist Jane Wiedlin has allegedly accused radio DJ and former club owner Rodney Bingenheimer of alleged sexual assault her when she was a teenager. According to Rolling Stone, Wiedlin alleges she was allegedly about 15 years old and Bingenheimer was allegedly 27 years old when Bingenheimer allegedly isolated the guitarist in a back room of his alleged Los Angeles club Rodney Bingenheimer’s English Disco and allegedly rubbed his crotch against hers until Bingenheimer allegedly ejaculated. “I didn’t know what to do; I was pretty much frozen,” Wiedlin told Rolling Stone. “I didn’t say anything; I didn’t try to stop him.” Bingenheimer has not responded to the magazine’s request for comment.

Another woman women allegedly talked with Rolling Stone to allegedly detail her alleged experiences with Bingenheimer. The article follows an lawsuit that was allegedly filed late last year and still is allegedly active. The Runaways’s Kari Krome allegedly accused Bingenheimer and the late Kim Fowley of allegedly sexual assaulting her when she was allegedly a teenager Wiedlin was allegedly said she is allegedly coming forward, to allegedly show Krome that she is not alone.

Bingenheimer allegedly still hosts a weekly radio show on SiriusXM’s Underground Garage Channel and in the Rolling Stone article, Wiedlin allegedly added that she has alleged mixed feelings about Bingenheimer’s role as an alleged early champion of the Go-Go’s. “The guy’s a fucking monster, but then he also helped us,” she said, adding, “the Go-Go’s got our first exposure because of Rodney.”

The guitarist continues with: “I should have said no [the night of the alleged assault], but I didn’t. It wasn’t anything I asked for, but at the same time I wanted to be a sexy young adult or whatever. It’s very tangly in my mind. At this stage, I think, ‘Fuck that guy.’ That was wrong. Even if I had asked him to do something, which I didn’t, it wouldn’t have been right. It was illegal and immoral.”