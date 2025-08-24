SG Lewis and London Grammar Collaborate on New Song “Feelings Gone”

Home News Isabella Bergamini August 24th, 2025 - 11:16 PM

Internationally acclaimed producer, songwriter and DJ SG Lewis has teamed up with UK trio London Grammar for a new song titled “Feelings Gone.” The new track is a chill and somewhat groovy electronic dance song that can be played during a morning workout or at the club! Hannah Reid’s soft vocals help power the song while Lewis’ clear production pulls it all together. The sound of “Feelings Gone” is reminiscent of dance music from the early 2000s, which is exactly the nostalgic feeling that Lewis was going for.

“Feelings Gone” is a part of Lewis’ upcoming album, Anemoia, which is a word used to describe the feeling of nostalgia for a time never personally experienced. Lewis explained his decision to title the album Anemoia, saying, “When I discovered the word Anemoia, it articulated a feeling I’d struggled to describe for so long – a nostalgia for times I never lived through. Throughout my career, I’ve often referenced past eras of music, studying them inside out to understand their cultural and technical history. In doing so, I started to question my emotional connection to those times, and why they left such a mark on me.” He continued, “More than anything, I want Anemoia to be a soundtrack to living in the present – to creating the kind of moments that others might one day feel nostalgic for.” Anemoia will be released on September 5 and can be pre-ordered here.

The album will feature multiple collaborations including Shygirl, RAHH, TEED, Frances and Oliver Sim. Additionally, Lewis will be going on an Anemoia Live North American Tour which will begin on the album’s release date in Austin, TX. It will include stops at big cities such as Toronto, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and more. Tickets can be purchased here.