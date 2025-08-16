TEED Double Releases New Songs “Desire” And “The Echo”

Home News Skylar Jameson August 16th, 2025 - 3:33 PM

TEED, formerly known as Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, is back with two new singles! The songs are called “Desire” and “The Echo”, and are TEED’s first new releases since 2022’s album When The Lights Go. “The Echo” and “Desire” feel like they go hand in hand. With “The Echo” getting the party started, and “Desire” feeling like the aftermath.

Stereogum reports that per TEED’s press release, this new cycle of releases comes after the mind behind TEED, Orlando Tobias Edward Higginbottom, “deliberately reoriented his process—separating music from industry noise, rediscovering pleasure in songwriting, and reconfiguring his own sense of success.”

About the new music, Higginbottom expressed that “It’s not nostalgia exactly. It’s more a reframing of the memory of what music first made me feel from my present perspective.”

“The Echo” brings the party, with its driving beat that makes the song incredibly easy to dance to. The vocals in the song are echoey and are a lot less intense than the beat itself. TEED showcases his low tone perfectly on this song. On “The Echo”, somehow, TEED was able to bring these two elements together with ease to create a very pleasant tune. The production takes center stage on “The Echo”. The beat is anything but generic. It also comes with a visualizer. Check out the song and visualizer below!

The new song “Desire” features captivating production, with ear candy galore. The vocals in “Desire” are as smooth as butter. Overall, the song is on the slower side, but still very danceable. It creates a vibe for sure. “Desire” is also paired with an artistically shot music video. In some shots, we can see Higginbottom riding in the back of a car. Then, in some scenes, he seems to be very bored at a party. Perhaps, he’s riding home from the party, which is very reminiscent of the song overall. “Desire” definitely encapsulates the feeling of driving home after a night out. It’s like a come down from the higher energy song “The Echo”. Check out “Desire” and its music video below!