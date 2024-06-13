Tove Lo & SG Lewis Team Up For NSFW Music Video For “HEAT”

Home News Skyy Rincon June 13th, 2024 - 9:00 PM

Swedish electro-pop sensation Tove Lo has joined forces with beloved record producer SG Lewis for the latest installment of their collaborative HEAT EP, sharing the accompanying NSFW video for the title track. The duo teamed up with David Wilson who has previously worked with Tame Impala, Arctic Monkeys, Christine and the Queens, Arcade Fire, David Guetta and more. The track is unapologetically danceable and undeniably catchy with pulsing synths and powerful vocals that propel the song forward.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the video, director David Wilson commented, “This is a depiction of queer London night life now: the queer scene in 2024, where the non-binary queer crowd is the predominant force. These are parties that organically house the diversity in queer spaces whilst also including the binary. Everyone is celebrated. The aim was to represent queer joy personified, uncensored and undiluted. Tove and SG were a dream to work with.”

Tove Lo had a similar goal in mind when deciding on the creative direction for the visual, offering, “We wanted the visual aspect to reflect the free, open and sexy energy we’ve put into the music, surrounded by our queer fans who inspired us to make these songs. So we reached out to the amazing David Wilson, who’s very much a part of the queer community in London. He had free reign to create an environment, where we would all be feeling ourselves without being censored in

anyway.”

HEAT EP Tracklist

1. HEAT

2. Let me go OH OH

3. Busy Girl

4. Desire