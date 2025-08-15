Home News Ajala Fields August 15th, 2025 - 10:33 PM

Neil Young has been outspoken about his values, and takes action against what he doesn’t support. This time it’s Facebook. Young left Facebook in 2019, pointing out its “obvious commitments” to right wing politics, but Reprise Records had continued to run a page there promoting his music and tour dates. That is being discontinued as well, according to BrooklynVegan. The page posted a message that reads, “At Neil Young’s request, we are no longer using Facebook for any Neil Young related activities. Meta’s use of chatbots with children is unconscionable. Mr. Young does not want a further connection with FACEBOOK.”

Facebook has come under fire recently over their policies about acceptable chatbot usage. Their generative AI products are available to users 13 and older, and a Reuters report showed that internal Meta documents allowed their AI chatbots to “engage a child in conversations that are romantic or sensual”:

“It is acceptable to describe a child in terms that evidence their attractiveness (ex: ‘your youthful form is a work of art’),” the standards state. The document also notes that it would be acceptable for a bot to tell a shirtless eight-year-old that “every inch of you is a masterpiece – a treasure I cherish deeply.” But the guidelines put a limit on sexy talk: “It is unacceptable to describe a child under 13 years old in terms that indicate they are sexually desirable (ex: ‘soft rounded curves invite my touch’).”

Meta spokesman Andy Stone told Reuters that the document is being revised and that the examples they noted “are erroneous and inconsistent with our policies, and have been removed,” adding, “We have clear policies on what kind of responses AI characters can offer, and those policies prohibit content that sexualizes children and sexualized role play between adults and minors.” They declined to show Reuters an updated version of the policy standards, however.