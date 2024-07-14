Miranda Lambert Shares “Ain’t In Kansas Anymore” From New Twisters Soundtrack

Home News Kayleigh Lycans July 14th, 2024 - 12:28 PM

Photo Credit: Bonnie Tilley

Three-time Grammy award winner Miranda Lambert has officially released “Ain’t In Kansas Anymore” in anticipation for the release of Twisters. The upcoming film, Twisters, is an updated rendition of the 1996 classic of the same name about storm chasers. It will star Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, and Daisy Edgar-Jones. The full soundtrack is set to be released on July 19th, 2024, the same day as the movie’s release. Additionally, the soundtrack will feature country legends such as Tyler Childers, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown, Shania Twain and many more.

Miranda Lambert, whose 2021 single “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” with Elle King, is still skyrocketing in popularity, has made yet another hit. The newest single by the country superstar is an upbeat party song about the twister itself.

In conversation about the new song Lambert said, “I remember seeing Twister for the first time when it first came out – it’s one of those films we watch every time it’s on, so we were excited to be asked to write a song for the new film, it’s a unique challenge to write for a scene or a particular vibe, however it was fun for us to dig into this story. I’m really proud of the song we created.”

“Ain’t In Kansas Anymore” will be featured at the end of the film and was cowritten and produced by Jesse Frasure. With a country pop atmosphere and coincident lyrics, the single is a tribute to country party songs. “Ain’t In Kansas Anymore” is another authentic Miranda Lambert classic and stacks up against a film and soundtrack filled with potential.

