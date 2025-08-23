Soulwax Drops New Introspective Song “New Earth Time”

Home News Skylar Jameson August 23rd, 2025 - 6:39 PM

Photographer: Marv Watson

Soulwax, a duo consisting of brothers David and Stephen Dewaele, has shared a brand new song, “New Earth Time”. In their press release, the song is described as one that dissects the “modern facade we live in.” “New Earth Time” will be a part of their upcoming album All Systems Are Lying, which will be their first new album in seven years. All Systems Are Lying comes out on October 17th through DEEWEE / Because Music.

“New Earth Time” follows the release of their double A-side that included their songs “All Systems Are Lying” and “Run Free”. The new song, “New Earth Time” features soft futuristic vocals and its rhythm is driven by a quirky, hard-hitting EDM beat. The beat on this song also features some fun ear candy, especially during the beat drop. You can check out “New Earth Time” with its psychedelic grayscale visualizer below:

According to the press release, all the songs on All Systems Are Lying, including “New Earth Time”, were built completely on modular synths, live drums, tape machines, as well as meticulously processed vocals. About the sound of their album, the Dawaele brothers share, “We wanted to capture the feeling of a band playing electronic instruments — live, loud and loose,” they continue with, “This record is the result of that experiment.”

The release of “New Earth Time” and their upcoming album All Systems Are Lying come after Soulwax spent the entirety of 2024 doing their own headlining concerts and playing at multiple festivals, including Kappa Futur in Turin and Rock Werchter. On October 23rd, Soulwax will be doing a Q&A and performance at Rough Trade East. Ticket information for future Soulwax shows can be found on their website!